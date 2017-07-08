Jagga Jasoos: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s antics during film shoot proves that their banter is for real

Jagga Jasoos: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif get into a verbal spat yet again. Jagga Jasoos: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif get into a verbal spat yet again.

Jagga Jasoos promotions have reached the tail end, but it seems co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif cannot really get over the fun they had together on the sets of the film. Katrina, who is extremely active on social media, shared two behind the scenes videos in which Ranbir is being mean to her, as usual. In one of the video, Katrina spoke about how Ranbir is trying to teach everyone the finer naunces of acting but Ranbir refuses saying, “But you know, you have to select people who can learn, some people just don’t have the potential to learn.” To which, Katrina simply said that some people have this complex, especially when they have to share the knowledge with a person that they learnt it from in the first place. It is this reason why they do not like to share.

In another video, the two were seen listening to the film’s music with music director Pritam Chakraborty and Ranbir hits Katrina with a pillow and well, she refuses to respond. He ends up staring at her until he is interrupted by Pritam da. Also, this is not the first time, but the two have been bickering like old couple, even on camera. Earlier, Katrina shared videos from recording studio where one could see how the two were fighting as each dubbed their dialogues. But we cannot disagree with the fact that the two are just amazing together and we wish that we see them often on-screen together.

To those who do not know, this is Ranbir and Katrina’s third film together. The two had appeared in Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahaani and Rajneeti. In both the films, the two played on-screen lovers but as far as Jagga Jasoos is concerned, nothing about their characters has been released so far. All we know is that, this fantasy adventure has been concetualised from director Anurag Basu’s childhood and the film is also targeted for children.

Jagga Jasoos is special for Ranbir as he has debuted as a producer with this film. Initially, the film was supposed to release in 2015, but due to unavoidable circumstances, including Ranbir and Katrina’s break-up according to speculations – the making of the film got delayed.

The film is scheduled for July 14 release.

