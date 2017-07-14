Jagga Jasoos audience reactions: Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif do no ‘Galti Se Mistake’, get a thumbs up

Jagga Jasoos audience reaction: The audience loved Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif chemistry in the film. Jagga Jasoos audience reaction: The audience loved Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif chemistry in the film.

One of the most awaited films for this year, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos got a thumbs up from the audience who watched the first day first show. The Anurag Basu directorial, which is a musical spy thriller, was house full. A group of young students who watched the film, told indianexpress.com, “We loved Ranbir’s acting, it is a very cute film.”

A woman who watched the film said, “Ranbir and Katrina look great together on-screen. The movie is an actual musical, but first half is more fun than the second half. I would give the movie 4 stars.”

“The movie is really just about okay, the story is just okay,” said an elderly couple who watched the film on a rainy day in Mumbai. A group of girls, all Ranbir fans, were super excited. They us, “The film is great, Ranbir looks so cute. We loved the music in the film too. All of it is so much fun. We would give it four stars.”

An elderly man, who called himself a film buff came out after watching the film and said, “This is definitely a better made Anurag Basu film. It is experimental too, and Ranbir is the highlight of the movie.”

“Ranbir and Katrina look fab together, I am glad they left their differences behind for this movie. Both of them are good actors, but Ranbir of course is better. I am glad Anurag Basu took the time he did to make this film. It was worth the wait,” said another viewer.

The heavy rains in Mumbai did not deter the spirits of movie buffs who made it a point to reach the theaters to catch the film. The first couple of shows were house-full on a Friday morning. Most of the shows are expected to go packed over the weekend too, and this film is sure to get a good word of mouth.

