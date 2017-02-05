Anurag Basu hires Katrina Kaif as his hair-dresser, and we are so jealous. Watch video

Katrina Kaif would appear in Anurag Basu directorial Jagga Jasoos. Katrina Kaif would appear in Anurag Basu directorial Jagga Jasoos.

It would be anybody’s dream to get groomed by Katrina Kaif. Right? Well, it wasn’t really a dream for Anurag Basu. In a short video shared by the Jagga Jasoos director, we see Katrina turning a stylist for Anurag and giving him a new look while the filmmaker is screaming his lungs out to save himself from the horror.

Now, Anurag thinks that his new look is not worth a flaunt. Anurag Basu shared the video on Twitter and wrote that he might have to use an invisible cloak from now on. He captioned the video as, “Katrina!! The only thing that will save that haircut now is an invisibility cloak…”

Katrina, who is extremely active on Facebook, shared another image from the sets of Jagga Jasoos and wrote how being in a dilemma is a sign of magic. “Dilemmas are nice, that’s where all the magic happens,” Katrina posted.

Katrina!! The only thing that will save that haircut now is an invisibility cloak… pic.twitter.com/kQ9p5sZjvl — anurag basu (@basuanurag) February 4, 2017

Earlier, there was a news that the actor had injured herself on the sets of the film. She also shared a picture on Facebook with a caption that read,”Never waste any amount of time doing anything important when there is a sunset you should be sitting under …. (even if it’s a cutout)”

Jagga Jasoos also stars Ranbir Kapoor, who had earlier shared why the project was an important one for him and the entire crew. “It’s a dream of 1.5 years that is now getting fulfilled. Anurag Basu, Pritam, Katrina Kaif and I have worked very hard on this film. We have made it with a lot of heart. This is a family film for kids too and we wish people really like it,” Ranbir told indianexpress.com at an event.

