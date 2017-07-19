Jagga Jasoos actress Bidisha Bezbaruah commits suicide in Gurugram apartment

Bidisha Bezbaruah (Source: Twitter) Bidisha Bezbaruah (Source: Twitter)

Assamese actress and singer Bidisha Bezbaruah, who recently acted in Jagga Jasoos, allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday at her flat in Gurgaon. The 30-year-old actress was a well known TV personality who had performed many stage shows as well, police said. The actress recently shifted from Mumbai to Gurgaon, The Quint reported.

“Bezbaruah was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her rented accommodation which she had taken recently,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Saharan said. He added that her father informed police that his daughter had not been receiving his call.

“Her father suspected something foul as she was not picking the phone on Monday evening. He approached the police and gave details of her local address,” Saharan said. When the police reached the spot, the main gate and the door were locked from inside. The police team broke open the door and found her hanging, he said.

“The victim’s father claimed in his complaint that she had a love marriage but would often have quarrels with her husband,” Saharan said. Her mobile phone, Facebook and social networking site conversations are being examined by investigating teams.

“We are investigating the case and if required we will call her husband to record his statement,” Saharan said. No suicide note was recovered from her possession. Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has spoken to his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar seeking proper probe into the death.

– Agency inputs

