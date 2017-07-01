Jagga Jasoos actors Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are doing some ‘Galti Se Mistake’ in the most adorable manner. Watch video

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif entertained their fans as they made a debut on Musically Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif entertained their fans as they made a debut on Musically

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif looked great together as they promoted their next film Jagga Jasoos. Today the two entertained their fans as they made a debut on Musically, an app where you can lip-sync to your favourite numbers. Kat and Ranbir chose their favourite song “Galti Se Mistake”, which also happens to be from their soon to release Anurag Basu directorial. And as they do a few dance moves, they look adorable together. The song has been received well by the the fans who are totally looking forward to watching both of them together on-screen. Both Kat and Ranbir have been great together as they make fun of each other during the promotions for the film.

The trailer of Jagga Jasoos was launched recently and it gives a great peek into the film. The Ranbir-Katrina movie looks like a grand musical ready to be showcased. Katrina had a day before shared a picture with Ranbir on her Instagram account, where the two can be seen engrossed in a ‘poignant conversation’.

Katrina and Ranbir will be seen onscreen for the first time in Jagga Jasoos, ever since their break-up in 2015. After days of speculation whether or not they will promote the film together, the duo got together to launch the trailer of the film.

By the way, these two are handling the public attention, it seems they have come out stronger than ever. Jagga Jasoos, which has been in the making for three years, owing to trouble in the paradise of these two heartthrobs. The film is finally slated to release on July 14.

