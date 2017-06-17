Ranbir Kapoor on nepotism: Yes it exists. I’d work hard to ensure my children get right opportunity

Jagga Jasoos actor Ranbir Kapoor spoke about the existence of nepotism in Bollywood. Jagga Jasoos actor Ranbir Kapoor spoke about the existence of nepotism in Bollywood.

The debate around nepotism in the Bollywood film industry just refuses to die! The latest one to comment on the issue is star kid, Ranbir Kapoor, who, while promoting his upcoming flick Jagga Jasoos with Katrina Kaif via Facebook Live, was asked about his take on nepotism. Without giving it a second thought, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star said, “Of course, it exists.” Adding, “It exists everywhere but more so in the film industry. But how I see it, I can only speak of my family. I believe my great grandfather worked really hard to give his children an opportunity in their professional life. I would like to work hard for my children so that they get the right opportunity, platform, the right first film. After that, it’s about your talent. So, yes, honestly, it does exist.”

The two had appeared together for an FB Live chat through Katrina Kaif’s Facebook page where they spoke candidly about their movie and even poked fun at each other. The ex-couple was asked to share the toughest part of Jagga Jasoos shoot for both of them.

Responding to this, the Tamasha star said, “The toughest part was that it took three long years to shoot and four years to release it and to keep your characters in check.”

The Baar Baar Dekho star, on the other hand, said, “For me, the toughest part shooting for Jagga Jasoos was to shoot with you [Ranbir].”

Directed by Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos is slated to release on July 14.

