Jagga Jasoos actor Ranbir Kapoor: Feel very proud being Raj Kapoor’s grandson

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who has given some fantastic performances in films like Rockstar, Barfi and Tamasha, is ready for his next release Jagga Jasoos and says that he feels very proud and responsible at being Raj Kapoor’s grandson. People often observe a striking similarity between Raj Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor and when asked about it, Ranbir said: “I miss him every moment of my life. Today I am here because of him, as he has shown me the path.”

“I feel very proud and responsible that I am his grandson. I feel he is looking at me from the sky and feeling happy and proud with the kind of work I am doing,” he added.

Ranbir was speaking to the media on Friday at a song launch Galti se mistake from his upcoming film Jagga Jasoos, along with co-star Katrina Kaif and director Anurag Basu.

Talking about the film and his character, Ranbir said: “My character is very interesting because for me, I never played a detective character and guy who stammers. I have done romantic films in my life but never done father and son story which is so emotional.

“This was very sweet and I felt very good in my heart and I hope it all comes through the film,” he added.

Ranbir Kapoor and Anurag Basu have earlier worked in the super successful Barfi.

When asked about his experience in working with Anurag in Jagga Jasoos, he said: “It has been phenomenal experience. While working with him in Barfi, I had no idea what was happening with us but when I saw that film, I was overwhelmed because it had a completely different process altogether.”

When asked about his films impressive line-up, Ranbir said: “I feel extremely blessed and grateful because last two years weren’t good for me at box-office but to have film with Dada (Anurag), Rajkumar Hirani and Ayan Mukerji, I feel safe. Also they are gifting their vision to me and I hope I can repay this to them with my efforts.”

When asked about his hopes with Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir said: “Its bit superficial thing but when I entered this industry, I always dreamt of winning best actor award and giving good performances so that audience and critics appreciate my work.

“I always had a desire to win a best film award and I hope with this film we can achieve that”

“Jagga Jasoos” is releasing on July 14.

