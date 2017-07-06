Jagga Jasoos actor Katrina Kaif wishes Dalai Lama on his 82nd birthday

Katrina Kaif wishes Dalai Lama on his birthday. Katrina Kaif wishes Dalai Lama on his birthday.

In Bollywood we have met stars who take their time out to make sure and wish their seniors or juniors on social media. We also have stars like Katrina Kaif who also remembers people like Dalai Lama. Katrina Kaif on Thursday expressed love and respect to the Dalai Lama on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.

The Jagga Jasoos actor took to Facebook to post a photograph of herself with the Dalai Lama.

In the caption, she shared a quote by him and wrote: “Man. Because he sacrifices his health in order to make money. Then he sacrifices money to recuperate his health. And then he is so anxious about the future that he does not enjoy the present; the result being that he does not live in the present or the future; he lives as if he is never going to die, and then dies having never really lived.

“Words that will always ring true only love and immense respect for his holiness on his birthday,” he added.

The Dalai Lama, revered by the Tibetans as a “living god”, celebrated his birthday in Leh.

Born on July 6, 1935, at Taktser hamlet in northeastern Tibet, the Dalai Lama was recognised at the age of two as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama, Thubten Gyatso.

The Dalai Lama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989 for his non-violent campaign for democracy and freedom in his homeland. Since fleeing to India, he has spent his time in exile pushing for autonomy for Tibet.

India is home to around 100,000 Tibetans.

