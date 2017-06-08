Jagga Jaasoos: ‘Galti Se Mistake’ song is Ranbir Kapoor’s response to Katrina Kaif’s ‘sacrifice’ comment. Watch video

Ranbir Kapoor has finally responded to her while posting a teaser of their upcoming song, “Galti Se Mistake.” Ranbir Kapoor has finally responded to her while posting a teaser of their upcoming song, “Galti Se Mistake.”

Katrina Kaif, the leading lady of Jagga Jasoos recently posted a fun filled video on Instagram, where we got a glimpse of the lead stars – Kat and Ranbir Kapoor, being goofy on the sets. It was during the making of the song, ‘Ullu Ka Pattha’ from their upcoming film. She took a slight dig at her rumoured ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor when she mentioned that she gave him a chance to shine by sacrificing herself. Ranbir Kapoor has finally responded to her while posting a teaser of their upcoming song, “Galti Se Mistake.”

“So this one is for you Katrina. Check it,” said Ranbir Kapoor and showed a glimpse of their upcoming song.

Recently there were rumours that Katrina Kaif will not be promoting her upcoming film Jagga Jasoos with Ranbir Kapoor but it looks like she has decided to put all rumours to rest. Both Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif will come together tomorrow to launch their second song, “Galti Se Mistake,” from Jagga Jaasoos. They will be seen making their first public appearance post their rumoured break up, as they kick start promotions for the film.

Things look pretty cool between the two, who’s real life rumoured romance became popular after working in films like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Rajneeti. It has been a few years now, and going by their recent appearances, it clearly looks like that they have practically ‘moved on’. For now, it seems like both of them are staying away from relationships.

Shruti ke tips par Jagga ne lagayi break

Here is his smooth response to her “#GaltiSeMistake” Song Out Tomorrow! Stay Tuned pic.twitter.com/uOG4CH5MDj — UTV Motion Pictures (@utvfilms) June 8, 2017

While Ranbir Kapoor is shooting for the Sanjay Dutt biopic, Katrina Kaif is working with Salman Khan for the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger titled Tiger Zinda Hai.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd