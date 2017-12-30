Jacqueline Fernandez working on The Girl on the Train remake

Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Judwaa 2. Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Judwaa 2.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez says she is working on the Bollywood remake of the Hollywood film The Girl On The Train. “We are working on The Girl on the Train, which is a Hollywood adaptation of a book. We are still working on that closely,” Jacqueline, who is the co-owner of Delhi Heroes in MTV’s Super Fight League, told IANS.

The actor, who was last seen on screen in Judwaa 2, currently has two films in her kitty — Race 3 with Salman Khan and Drive with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Talking about Drive, she said, “Tarun Mansukhani is back to reel. Sushant and I have been completely enjoying working with him. It’s been such an amazing ride working with him.”

Race 3, directed by Remo D’souza, will be her second film with Salman after Kick (2014). She says it is a “huge deal” for her to feature opposite the superstar.

Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez had said this in an answer to a question asking what she thinks about being compared with Deepika Padukone, “I don’t really see the comparison but I just know that I concentrate on my work and I don’t think you can take those comparisons too seriously, because you are on your own and each one brings her/his individuality when it comes to play a certain character.”

“On Sunday (December 24), the entire team of Race 3 was there. We were just celebrating Anil (Kapoor) sir’s first day on Race 3. We were also celebrating Salman’s (Khan) big hit ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and obviously Salman’s birthday is also coming up. So, Race team is like one big family,” she had added.

