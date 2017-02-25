Jacqueline Fernandez watching Karisma Kapoor’s films to prepare for Judwaa 2

Jacqueline Fernandez will get into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor for the remake of Judwaa. Jacqueline Fernandez will get into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor for the remake of Judwaa.

Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to reprise Karisma Kapoor’s role in Judwaa 2 and the actress has been spending time watching movies of the latter to get her act right. Judwaa was directed by David Dhawan and also starred superstar Salman Khan in a double role. When asked if Karisma has given her tips to play the role, Jacqueline told reporters here, “No, Karisma hasn’t given me any tips. But I am watching a lot of her movies. She is an extremely amazing actress.”

Jacqueline interacted with the media at an event, organised to celebrate Central Excise Day. Judwaa 2 will see Varun Dhawan reprising Salman’s roles, while Taapsee Pannu will be seen in Rambha’s character.

While Jacqueline and Varun have worked together before in his brother Rohit’s film Dishoom, this is the first time they both are teaming up with Taapsee. Judwaa 2 is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is expected to hit theatres in September.

Also read| Judwaa 2 first poster: Varun Dhawan looks Tan Tana Tan in double role, see pic

David Dhawan also revealed in an earlier interview that the two remarkable songs from Judwaa – “Tan Tana Tan” and “Unchi Hai Building” will be recreated for the second part. He is also excited that Karisma Kapoor has shown interest to be a part of the film, and she will have a special scene too.

Apart from this, the actress will also be seen in Reload this year opposite Sidharth Malhotra.