Jacqueline Fernandez was a reporter in Sri Lanka?

A lesser known fact about Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is she was a Mass Communication student and was a reporter in Sri Lanka. The actress was struck by nostalgia when her mother recently found an old reporting tape of her and sent it to her. When asked if she misses the reporting days, the 31-year-old said, “I do miss the reporting days because it was an adventure every day, coming to work, finding out what the latest news is, working with the team. It was like being a little detective. So, I do miss it in a couple of ways.”

Jacqueline quipped she always wanted to be an actor. The dream, however, looked far-fetched. She said, “I wanted to be an actor first but then I kinda felt maybe it was far-fetched because I grew up in Bahrain, Sri Lanka.” Remembering her university days, Jacqueline said she studied investigative journalism in university as it seemed more realistic.

Answering a scribe on if she would ever like to play reporter in a movie, she said, “Yes, I think if I have to play a reporter in a film, then I would be natural because I have done it for quite a lot of time and it is something that is a part of my personality as well.” From being a reporter to getting into modelling and to be crowned as Miss Sri Lanka Universe in 2006, Jacqueline made her way into Bollywood.

The sultry beauty has had a remarkable journey in Bollywood, especially in the last few years with films like ‘Kick,’ ‘Housefull 3’ and ‘Dishoom’ and among others.The current year also looks promising for the ‘Flying Jatt’ star, as she has an interesting line-up, with three much-anticipated projects in her kitty – ‘Judwaa 2’ opposite Varun Dhawan, ‘Reload’ opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Tarun Mansukhani’s next opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.