Jacqueline Fernandez turns Santa for underprivileged kids, dances away to glory. See pics

Jacqueline Fernandez has a heart of gold as she turned Santa to a bunch of underprivileged kids in Mumbai, danced and clicked loads of selfies with them too. ( Photo Credit: Varinder Chawla) Jacqueline Fernandez has a heart of gold as she turned Santa to a bunch of underprivileged kids in Mumbai, danced and clicked loads of selfies with them too. ( Photo Credit: Varinder Chawla)

Jacqueline Fernandez has a heart of gold as she turned Santa to a bunch of underprivileged kids in Mumbai, danced and clicked loads of selfies with them too. She has always raised her voice for causes close to her heart and Thursday evening Jacqueline Fernandez turned Santa and lived her Christmas motto. She donned a beautiful red ruffle dress and danced away to glory with underprivileged kids and gave everyone a toy. With Jacqueline’s infectious energy, the crowd was thoroughly touched and she also clicked a lot of selfies with all.

On being asked what are her Christmas plans, she said, “I love the festival and I spend this time with my family in my hometown. I think this is the season’s best time and for me it is the time to give back to the society and be thankful for what I have.”

This time around Jacqueline said that she is also excited and is totally looking forward to the year 2017, and that she will carry with her the beautiful memories and work accolades that have come her way in 2016. Of course, she has three big films releasing next year, one being an international project ‘According to Matthew’, ‘Reloaded’ an action thriller with Siddharth Malhotra, and ‘Judwaa 2’ with Varun Dhawan that is a comedy thriller.

When Jacqueline Fernandez turned Santa:

While Jacqueline’s schedule is packed with exciting projects in 2017, she plans to take forward her social initiatives and make sure that her efforts for animal welfare are realised big time and that she can make a difference to the society in her own little way.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd