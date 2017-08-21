Jacqueline Fernandez to Aditya Roy Kapur: How are you so good looking?

Jacqueline Fernandez is splurging love over KAran Johar and Aditya Roy Kapur in her latest posts. Jacqueline Fernandez is splurging love over KAran Johar and Aditya Roy Kapur in her latest posts.

A Gentleman actor Jacqueline Fernandez turned showstopper along with Aditya Roy Kapur for designer Manish Malhotra at Lakme Fashion Week. She also met director Karan Johar, and now she is busy splurging love for her mates from the industry on social media.

Posting a selfie with Karan and Manish, she wrote “Too much genius to handle with these 2 @karanjohar @manishmalhotra05 ⭐️💫.” Jacqueline shared yet another pic with Ok Jaanu actor Aditya Roy Kapoor with the caption, “He is a true inspiration to be around.. honoured to walk for you @manishmalhotra05 ♥️ @adityaroykapoor how are you so good looking??? Big hug!! 😘😘.” Well, just like Jacqueline, even we wonder why Aditya is so good looking.

Aditya and Jacqueline walked the ramp together as showstoppers for Manish to conclude the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017. Jacqueline, who looked like a total bombshell, sure has a long way to go. While we are waiting to have this couple sizzle on screen, Aditya and Jacqueline were also seen together at Karan Johar’s birthday bash this year.

On the work front, Jacqueline is busy promoting her upcoming film, A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky with Sidharth Malhotra, which is scheduled for August 25 release. She is also gearing up for Judwaa 2, a remake of the Salman Khan film, with Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu. She is also going to appear opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in her upcoming flick, Drive which will be a Karan Johar directorial.

