This magazine calls Jacqueline Fernandez the sexiest woman in the world, and we totally agree

Do you think Jacqueline Fernandez is hot? Well, we are sure you do as your votes have given the chirpy actor the tag of being the sexiest woman in the world, according to FHM India magazine. Jacqueline has become the face of the magazine, and her picture will set the temperatures soaring. Well, while we are praising the actor so much, let’s have a throwback to moments when Jacky just stole our hearts and proved that she could really sizzle.

Murder 2

Well, as Arijit Singh sang ‘Dil Sambhal Ja Zara,’ none of us had an idea that it would be so hard to hold onto our hearts. We knew she was going to make it big in the film industry after this one film and we remember the film just for her.

Race 2

How can we forget ‘Latt Lag Gayi’ song from Race 2 in which Jacqueline just stole the limelight from Saif Ali Khan? In fact, in the film too, whenever she shared the screen space with Deepika Padukone, she held her own.

Kick

Jacqueline shared the screen space with Salman Khan for the first time in her career but little did she know that her moves in Jumme Ki Raat would steal the show. We are sure when you watched the song, the volume of whistles must have gone a notch higher when Jacqueline started to show off her moves.

Dishoom

While the macho pair of Varun Dhawan and John Abraham was raising the temperature, Jacqueline proved to be the cherry on the cake. We agree that her role was not long enough but her appearance in the song ‘Sau Tarah Ke’ was enough to whet our appetite.

Check out Jacqueline Fernandez on FHM magazine:

Now, the actor is all set to light the screens afire with Sidharth Malhotra in Reload, in which Jacky would be seen doing some action as well. She would also be seen in Judwaa 2 with Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu. At present, the actor is shooting for Drive, a Karan Johar production film.

