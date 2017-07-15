Jacqueline Fernandez’s sizzling hot pole dance moves make it to A Gentleman

Even after completing the shoot of A Gentleman, Jacqueline Fernandez has not quit practising pole dance. Even after completing the shoot of A Gentleman, Jacqueline Fernandez has not quit practising pole dance.

Jacqueline Fernandez created waves as she flaunted her pole dance moves on her official Instagram account two days back. Though she looked stunning in the dance video, her fans were wondering where and when they will get to witness her newly acquired talent since she missed mentioning it in the caption of the video. Now we are here with an answer to clear your confusion. The actor will be taking up the pole in her upcoming release, A Gentleman opposite Sidharth Malhotra. And the one to be credited for her excelling at the dance form is her trainer, Roksolana Chubenko.

Roksolana recently shared a picture with Jacqueline where the two ladies seem to be in the mid of their dancing session. In Roskolana’s words, her student Jacqueline is a fast learner. In an interview with a fashion magazine, ELLE, she was quoted as saying, “We started from very basic pole conditioning exercises to build necessary body mobility and so her skin could get used to the strange sensation. Surprisingly for me, Jacqueline caught up very fast and after eight weeks, we had crushed all our goals. She could even pull off some complicated moves, like the Allegra and the extended butterfly.”

Even after completing the shoot of A Gentleman, Jacqueline has not quit practising pole dance. “Jacqueline has really taken to the dance form and is still training with me thrice a week for one-hour sessions,” revealed Roksolana.

We already had Sidharth and Jacqueline’s sizzling chemistry as a reason enough to wait for A Gentleman and now Jacky’s hot pole dance has only made the wait until August 25 difficult.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd