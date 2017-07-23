Jacqueline Fernandez shows off her flexibility, walks upside-down. Watch video to believe it

Jacqueline Fernandez gives some serious fitness goals. Jacqueline Fernandez gives some serious fitness goals.

Jacqueline Fernandez can be easily tagged as the fittest actor in the Bollywood industry. Not just fittest, we can also count her in the category of the hottest woman in the tinsel town. The actor has been giving her fans a reason to stay glued to her social media accounts. After enthralling and exciting her fans with a pole dancing video, Jacqueline has taken a head stand to another level, and believe us, its hard to do but the hottest thing you would see today. Well, Jacky is giving us some serious Sunday fitness goals.

Not just her, Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha also have been sharing their headstand postures but it is interesting how Jacky is ahead of them as she has been able to carry off some cool moves.

The actor wrote, “So it’s the end of my 7 day juice cleanse!! I did the master cleanse for 3 days and the fibre cleanse for the remaining 4 days (2 soups included) I obviously had cravings and felt super hungry at times (missed coffee a lot😭) but realised that we have a lot more will power than we know! It’s an amazing way to reconnect with your inner voice! I had so much energy today I’ve been wanting to do a shoutout to an amazing inspiration of mine @yellabella for her amazing work in yoga anywhere anytime (ignore my goof ups😝)!! @rawpressery thanks for the juices!”

Jacqueline, for now, is busy promoting her next release, A Gentleman Sundar Susheel Risky, along with Sidharth Malhotra. Recently, the two went live on Facebook to promote their song, Disco Disco. During the Facebook live session, Sidharth was all praise for Jacquelin, calling her extremely likeable, he said, “Who will not like her. Look at her, she keeps smiling all the time. So positive.”

The film will release on August 25.

