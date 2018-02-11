Jacqueline Fernandez on recreating iconic dance number “Ek Do Teen”: You cannot replicate someone like Madhuri Dixit

Jacqueline Fernandez will recreate Madhuri Dixit’s “Ek Do Teen” song for the upcoming film, Baaghi 2. Jacqueline Fernandez will recreate Madhuri Dixit’s “Ek Do Teen” song for the upcoming film, Baaghi 2.

Jacqueline Fernandez, being her chirpy self has been loved by all. She recently earned accolades for her pole dance stint in A Gentleman with Siddharth Malhotra.

Now Jacky, as she is lovingly called, is going to be seen recreating Madhuri Dixit’s iconic dance number “Ek Do Teen”.

Jacky was shooting for the song at YRF Studio in Mumbai and interacted with media late last night on how she prepared for the song and if she is feeling pressured for recreating the magic moments of Mohini, Madhuri Dixit’s character in Tezaab.

Jacqueline expressed that it was stressful for her to even think of recreating a song as iconic as “Ek Do Teen”. She said, “That was my first stress, that how can we recreate something so iconic, like is it even possible? It made it lot easier for me when I understood that it is not possible. We’re not trying to match up to what Madhuri Dixit did. We are not trying to match up to what Saroj (Khan) ji did. We are honestly fans, big big fans of their work. This is honestly, more than anything, a tribute to an amazing and iconic number that they gave to us, which is “Ek Do Teen Char”. And, for me as an actress this is such an honour, and I know a lot of actresses, a lot of my friends are like ‘we are so jealous that you’re doing Ek Do Teen’ because it is so iconic. For any girl this would be a dream song to do. I feel really really blessed that I have been given this opportunity. I know I would never be able to match up to Madhuri Dixit, that’s not something that I’m even going to attempt. You cannot replicate someone like Madhuri Dixit, as there is only one Madhuri Dixit. I know that this is just my tribute to her.”

So how did the 32 year old actor get in the shoes of the evergreen Madhuri Dixit? Jacky says, she prepared a lot, along with Ganesh Acharya, the choreographer of the song for Baaghi 2.

“First of all, I watched a lot of Madhuri ma’am’s music videos and all of her dancing and her expressions. I did that for about a good month. I have always been her fan, but when I dove deep into the work that she’s done, my respect has only multiplied. We have prepped a lot, a lot work has gone into making this song. Ganesh (Acharya) sir has really worked hard to do justice to it. I feel we both have a responsibility towards each other, I have to do justice to his choreography, and he has to do justice in helping me as well. We really went into the song so much. Ganesh Acharya has really worked on my expressions, and it is very new for me as I have not attempted something like this ever, which is why I was very shocked when Ahmed (Khan, Baaghi 2 director) came to me with this,” said the actor.

Jacqueline has been on a ‘remake’ spree, as she was first a part of Judwaa 2 with Varun Dhawan and Tapsee Pannu, the remake of Salman Khan, Karishma Kapoor and Rambha starrer Judwaa, and now she is recreating Madhuri Dixit’s most memorable dance number from Tezaab. On the trend of remakes she says, “There is no limit when it comes to creativity. You can keep on creating even when you’re recreating. It is art, it is music…there shouldn’t be any limitations. You should be able to do whatever you want to do and that’s the beauty of our work, we should never be controlled that way.”

