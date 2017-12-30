Race 3 star Jacqueline Fernandez is having a blast in Bali; see photos

Jacqueline Fernandez is having the time of her life vacationing with her loved ones. Jacqueline Fernandez is having the time of her life vacationing with her loved ones.

Race 3 star Jacqueline Fernandez is currently having the time of her life vacationing in Bali. The actress has been posting several pictures from her holiday. And the latest photographs of the actress will make your jaw drop.

In the recent pictures that she had posted, the fit actress is seen showing off her flexible self at a beach in Bali. Jacqueline had posted a couple of images donning a fluorescent swimsuit with the caption, “Vitamin Sea.”

Jacqueline is currently vacationing with her family, and is having the best time, at least that is what her pictures suggest. The actress had also posted a video of herself surfing, and by the looks of it, the actress is trying her hand at the water sport after having mastered the difficult art of pole dancing.

Jacqueline had captioned the aforementioned video as, “A bit wobbly and fell on my face a few times but catching a wave was so worth it!”

Jacqueline Fernandez will next be seen in the action-thriller Race 3, which is being directed by Remo D’Souza and produced by Ramesh Taurani. Race 3 also stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah in pivotal roles.

“We are really having fantastic time together. I think Ramesh Taurani is just an amazing producer. We are very excited for the new revamped Race 3 and we are very excited for doing lot of action,” the actress had earlier told IANS in an interview.

