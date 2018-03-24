Race 3: Jacqueline Fernandez resumes shoot post injury, thanks fans for their wishes

Jacqueline Fernandez had been injured while playing squash Jacqueline Fernandez had been injured while playing squash

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who suffered an eye injury on the sets of her upcoming film Race 3, has started filming again. She will be shooting the climax sequence wearing sunglasses.

The actress was here shooting for high octane action sequences for the action thriller when she suffered an injury while playing squash.

She was immediately rushed to a hospital, from where she was discharged after receiving primary treatment. She quickly returned to the sets to continue her scheduled scene.

However, due to the visible injury, the actress will have to shoot the climax sequences wearing sunglasses.

She took to Instagram on Saturday to thank her fans. “Thank you all for your ‘get well soon’ wishes, really means a lot. I did kind of injure my right eye and I have to do an entire climax scene in sunglasses now, so don’t be shocked,” she said in a video.

She also shared tips for playing squash.

“Moral of the story is, try and wear goggles when you are playing squash and never look back at your opponent when he is about to hit the ball,” she said.

Also starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is being directed by Remo D’souza. It will hit the theatres on Eid 2018 (June 16).

