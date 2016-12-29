Latest News
Jacqueline Fernandez photos: 50 best looking, hot and beautiful HQ and HD photos of Jacqueline Fernandez

More than her acting, Jacqueline Fernandez got recognized for her sizzling dance numbers and her signature steps in songs like Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Beat Pe Booty, Lat Lag Gayi among others.

jacqueline-fernandez-7591 Check out Jacqueline Fernandez’s hot and beautiful HQ and HD images.

From being a television reporter in Sri Lanka to landing in the tinsel town with her debut movie, Aladin, actor, Jacqueline Fernandez’s journey to Bollywood is worth a mention. The bold and beautiful actor has won million of hearts by giving back-to-back hits. Before being an actor, Jacqueline won the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant. In no time, Jaqueline became a sensation among the Indian audience with her bubbly and adorable image.

It was two years after her debut that Jacqueline basked in the glory of her first commercial success, Murder 2. Then she went ahead to star in Sajid Khan’s Housefull 2 for which she received the nomination for Best Actor in a supporting role at the IIFA awards.

More than her acting, Jacqueline got recognised for her sizzling dance numbers and her signature steps in songs like Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Beat Pe Booty, Lat Lag Gayi among others. She became the face of many brands and got in the list of top performers at award ceremonies.

Apart from her Bollywood career, her philanthropic work has kept Jacqueline in the headlines. She has been actively working with PETA (People For The Ethical Treatment Of Animals) and was also awarded ‘Woman of the Year’ by PETA in 2014.

Jacqueline Fernandez in a floor length deep purple gown. 

Jacqueline Fernandez looks stunning in the beaded dress. 

Jacqueline Fernandez was a vision in traditional Indian wear. 

Jacqueline Fernandez carries herself in style in this fusion saree. 

Jacqueline Fernandez was seen rocking some really cool pastels at an event.

Jacqueline Fernandez looks gorgeous. 

Jacqueline Fernandez’s bright and cheery look. 

Jacqueline Fernandez in a red saree. 

Fernandez in a Nithya Lamahewa sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Jacqueline Fernandez looks no less than a diva in his Punjabi suit with crop pants. 

Jacqueline Fernandez and her dazzling smile. 

Jacqueline Fernandez looks lovely in a television show. 

Jacqueline Fernandez looks stylish in striped pants. 

Jacqueline was spotted being white and wonderful. 

Jacqueline Fernandez stuns with her gorgeous looks. 

Jacqueline rocks this  all-black look. 

Jacqueline adorns the ramp of Lakme Fashion Week. 

Jacqueline Fernandez walks the ramp as showstopper for Shehlaa buShehla Khan at the LFW Winter Festive 2013 in Mumbai on Saturday, August24, 2013. (Photo::: IANS)

Jacqueline Fernandez looked summer ready in an embroidered floor-length gown.

Jacqueline Fernandez looks sizzling hot. 

Jacqueline Fernandez in a black dress. 

Jacqueline Fernandez is looking stunning in a white tank top. 

Jacqueline has always been comfortable in front of the camera. 

Jacqueline Fernandez was a busy girl as she was snapped talking over the phone. 

Jacqueline Fernandez opted for a monochrome and looked beautiful. 

Jacqueline Fernandez looks beautiful in yellow saree. 

Jacqueline Fernandez performing in a beautiful white outfit.

Jacqueline Fernandez, simple and elegant. 

Jacqueline Fernandez in a beautiful red gown.

Jacqueline is quite a sight in this colourful dress. 

Jacqueline Fernandez looks adorable. 

Jacqueline Fernandez dons a retro avatar. 

Jacqueline Fernandez knows how to stun her fans. 

Jacqueline Fernandez carries herself in style. 

Jacqueline Fernandez  in an award function. 

Jacqueline Fernandez in the movie, Kick. 

Jacqueline Fernandez looks radiant. 

Jacqueline Fernandez dances on Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan in Roy. 

Jacqueline Fernandez, the bubbly actor of B-town. 

Jacqueline Fernandez looks enthralling. 

Jacqueline Fernandez looks absolutely stunning in a gorgeous red and gold bridal lehenga. 

Jacqueline Fernandez during brand promotions. 

Jacquline Fernandez plays the perfect Indian bride.  

Jacqueline Fernandez makes the onlookers crazy with her pretty face. 

Sri Lankan beauty queen Jacqueline Fernandez went desi. 

Jacqueline Fernandez makes for a gorgeous bride.

Jacqueline Fernandez looked gorgeous in a pink fuschia gown. 

Jacqueline Fernandez poses for the shutterbugs. 

Jacqueline looks hot.

Jacqueline Fernandez looks chic in a photoshoot. 

Jacqueline Fernandez in Roy.

Watch Jacqueline Fernandez top photo shoots here:

