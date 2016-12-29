Jacqueline Fernandez photos: 50 best looking, hot and beautiful HQ and HD photos of Jacqueline Fernandez

Check out Jacqueline Fernandez’s hot and beautiful HQ and HD images. Check out Jacqueline Fernandez’s hot and beautiful HQ and HD images.

From being a television reporter in Sri Lanka to landing in the tinsel town with her debut movie, Aladin, actor, Jacqueline Fernandez’s journey to Bollywood is worth a mention. The bold and beautiful actor has won million of hearts by giving back-to-back hits. Before being an actor, Jacqueline won the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant. In no time, Jaqueline became a sensation among the Indian audience with her bubbly and adorable image.

It was two years after her debut that Jacqueline basked in the glory of her first commercial success, Murder 2. Then she went ahead to star in Sajid Khan’s Housefull 2 for which she received the nomination for Best Actor in a supporting role at the IIFA awards.

More than her acting, Jacqueline got recognised for her sizzling dance numbers and her signature steps in songs like Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Beat Pe Booty, Lat Lag Gayi among others. She became the face of many brands and got in the list of top performers at award ceremonies.

Apart from her Bollywood career, her philanthropic work has kept Jacqueline in the headlines. She has been actively working with PETA (People For The Ethical Treatment Of Animals) and was also awarded ‘Woman of the Year’ by PETA in 2014.

Jacqueline Fernandez in a floor length deep purple gown.

