Jacqueline Fernandez on joining Salman Khan’s Da Bang tour: Nothing has been confirmed as yet, see pics

Jacqueline Fernandez says she is not sure if she would be able to join superstar Salman Khan for his maiden live concert in Australia and New Zealand. There were reports that she would do a special act in the Da Bang tour, which is likely to see performances by several Bollywood stars like Sonakshi Sinha, Bipasha Basu, Prabhudheva, Daisy Shah, Badshah and Maniesh Paul.

“Nothing has been confirmed as yet actually, so there is no word on that. I will be shooting for Drive and Judwaa 2, so I am not sure if the dates will work out,” Jacqueline told reporters.

The actress has wrapped up shooting for Sidharth Malhotra- starrer Reload and is currently filming Tarun Mansukhani’s Drive, which features Sushant Singh Rajput opposite her. Jacqueline, meanwhile, also plans to open a restaurant in Bandra and says it is her passion project.

“I have a restaurant in Sri Lanka. My passion is to feed people and entertain them. My best friend owns two restaurants so we decided to open it together. I am quite a foodie myself so this seemed good,” she says.

