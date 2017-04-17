Jacqueline Fernandez on fairness creams debate: It’s not okay to discriminate on basis of colour

Jacqueline Fernandez featured in a skin whitening cream advertisement last year. Jacqueline Fernandez featured in a skin whitening cream advertisement last year.

Not taking any side in the current debate on whether celebrities should endorse fairness creams, actor Jacqueline Fernandez limits her opinion to the view that discrimination on the basis of colour is unjustified and as a star, she will always stand against it. Jacqueline featured in a skin whitening cream advertisement last year.

There’s nothing new about the discussion over how unhealthy it is to sell the notion, ‘fairer the skin, better you are’, and when there are Bollywood stars as the faces of such campaigns, it doesn’t take time for a notion to become a belief. But last week, actor Abhay Deol reignited the debate when he called out actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor for endorsing such creams. Talking to indianexpress.com, Jacqueline addressed the issue, saying, “As far as this is concerned, something I am definitely against is discrimination and I don’t want this generation to grow up in a society where people feel it’s okay to discriminate you based on your colour. So, that is something I will definitely stand up for.”

The comments were a follow-up to her opinion that celebrities hold a certain responsibility in the society, for the popularity they enjoy, and therefore exercise it to promote better living. Jacqueline, who was today announced as an investor of a juice brand, said, “I feel there is definitely a responsibility which is why for me I feel really blessed about the fact that I have a platform so, for me a healthy lifestyle… for any brand that I endorse, it’s always been about healthy lifestyle, how can we better our lifestyle what’s going to make us happy and give us more energy. So, I feel there is a responsibility and we have a fantastic platform that we as celebrities can use.”

Besides turning investor, there is a lot on the actor’s plate right now, three big films — Judwaa 2, Reloaded and Drive — and the chance to host Canadian singer Justin Bieber when he visits India next month. Sharing a piece of information about Bieber’s maiden India tour, Jacqueline said, “The entire country is excited with him coming here. I am actually flying from London from Judwaa 2 shoot to be able to attend the event. If time permits we will be able to get him a tour. I will be backstage also. We all are very happy to host him.”

This is the first time the actor will be working on a remake of an old Bollywood film, and the actor is already feeling the pressure to not disappoint the fans of the original Judwaa, which starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha.

“Absolutely there’s pressure. Those are not easy shoes to fill. We are trying to do as much justice to the 1997 Judwaa. But we have the same director… He knows exactly what he wants. We all are excited, we are such a great team. I am hoping that we are able to recreate the magic of Judwaa.” Jacqueline will be reprising Karisma’s role.

