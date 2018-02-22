Sajid Nadiadwala has Jacqueline Fernandez in mind while scripting Kick 2

Sajid Nadiadwala quashed the rumours of Jacqueline Fernandez not being a part of Kick 2. Sajid Nadiadwala quashed the rumours of Jacqueline Fernandez not being a part of Kick 2.

After Race 3, Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan will once again entertain cinephiles in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2. Quashing all the rumours about Jacqueline being replaced in the franchise film, producer-director Nadiadwala confirmed that the sequel of his 2014 hit Kick will be made with the same lead actors. In Kick, Salman essayed the role of Devi Lal Singh aka Devil who turns into a Robin Hood-like robber and Jacqueline played a psychiatrist and Salman’s love interest too. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was the antagonist in the movie.

Talking about Kick 2, Sajid Nadiadwala told DNA, “We had already decided that there would be a sequel. I’ve been writing it for a year now. As I had a lot of other things on my plate, it was taking time. I’ll restart the writing process. We should be ready to roll the movie next year after Salman finishes all his current films. Kick 2 will release on Christmas 2019.” Currently, Salman is busy filming Race 3 with Remo D’Souza after which he will start work on Bharat which will be his third collaboration with director Ali Abbas Zafar after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

The official announcement of Kick 2 reads as, “The wait is over! #DEVILisBACK!! #SajidNadiadwala’s Kick 2 starring @BeingSalmanKhan releases Christmas 2019. @WardaNadiadwala.”

Further, Sajid Nadiadwala also explained how the rumours around Jacqueline not being a part of Kick 2 started doing the rounds. He said, “At an event, Salman was handing over the Best Director Award to me and he had said in jest, ‘Kick 2 is ready now, and Jacqueline, you are not there!’ He just joked and news spread that Jackie would be replaced in the film.” He confirms that Jacqueline will be a part of it. “Once I finish penning the script, I’ll be completely sure. But at present, she’s there in what I’m writing. But it’s too early to talk about it.”

Meanwhile, Jacqueline who has finished shooting her part for Race 3 in Bangkok is visibly upset about it. The actor in her Instagram story shared a photo of director Remo D’Souza and wrote, “I’m crying already, don’t wanna pack up,” on it. Race 3 is scheduled for the Eid release on June 15.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd