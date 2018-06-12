Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha share snippets from Da-Bangg rehearsals

Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, shared snippets from the grand rehearsal of the Da-Bangg tour with Salman Khan. Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, shared snippets from the grand rehearsal of the Da-Bangg tour with Salman Khan.

The Da-Bangg tour is ready for another round of concerts and this time, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez and others are headed to USA and Canada. Starting from June 22, the group will perform in various cities of USA and Canada until July 8.

The rehearsals for this outing are underway and Bollywood stars have been uploading snippets from their practice sessions on social media. Jacqueline shared a video from the rehearsals on her Instagram profile with the caption, “Today at the Grand rehearsal for the Da-bang world tour!! I can perform live in front of thousands of people but today presenting my act to @beingsalmankhan @katrinakaif @aslisona @shahdaisy @manieshpaul @sanjayshettyofficial @thejaevents I was the most nervous I’ve ever been!!!! Desperately needed water even before my act began 🤪 USA & Canada we cant wait to be there performing live for you all!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ 2 weeks to go!!!”

Besides this post, Sonakshi Sinha too shared a sneak peek on her Instagram stories. Maniesh Paul, Daisy Shah and others have also shared snippets on their Instagram stories.

A couple of days ago, Katrina Kaif shared a rehearsal video where she was seen dancing to her popular song “Shiela Ki Jawani”.

Check out some more pictures from the Da-Bangg tour rehearsals here:

Sonakshi shared a short video of Salman Khan from the reherasals. (Image: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram) Sonakshi shared a short video of Salman Khan from the reherasals. (Image: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)

Daisy Shah will be performing at the Da-Bangg tour. (Image: JA Events/Instagram) Daisy Shah will be performing at the Da-Bangg tour. (Image: JA Events/Instagram)

Jacqueline Fernandez at the rehearsals of Da-Bangg tour. (Image: JA Events/Instagram) Jacqueline Fernandez at the rehearsals of Da-Bangg tour. (Image: JA Events/Instagram)

The grand rehearsal of Da-Bangg tour saw all the celebrities coming together. (Image: JA Events/Instagram) The grand rehearsal of Da-Bangg tour saw all the celebrities coming together. (Image: JA Events/Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha shared a few snippets on her Instagram story. (Image: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram) Sonakshi Sinha shared a few snippets on her Instagram story. (Image: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)

Maniesh Paul too shared this picture on his Instagram. (Image: Maniesh Paul/Instagram) Maniesh Paul too shared this picture on his Instagram. (Image: Maniesh Paul/Instagram)

The Da-Bangg tour will also see performances by Guru Randhawa and Prabhudeva.

