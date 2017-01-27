Jacqueline Fernandez becomes the newest brand ambassador for Mixed Martial Arts league

Jacqueline Fernandez has also become the new co-owner of the team, Goa Pirates for the Super Fight League. Jacqueline Fernandez has also become the new co-owner of the team, Goa Pirates for the Super Fight League.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been announced as the brand ambassador of Goa Pirates for the Super Fight League (SFL), a mixed martial arts (MMA) league.

Jacqueline along with her brothers, Ryan and Warren, has also become the new co-owner of the team.

The league, which began on January 20, already has celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal, Salim and Sulaiman, Tiger Shroff and Randeep Hooda co-owning Mumbai Maniacs, Delhi Heroes, UP Nawabs, Bengaluru Tigers and Haryana Sultans teams respectively.

“It is with great pride that I welcome Jacqueline to the Super Fight League. I have always believed Indian MMA needs an innovative and experimental format to bring the fans to the stadiums and in front of television,” Bill Dosanjh, SFL’s CEO and Principal Founder, said in a statement.

Jacqueline says she is happy to “be able to support so many things in this one opportunity”.

“There’s the family aspect, this thrilling team sport as well as the woman competing that demonstrates woman empowerment. I really admire the discipline it takes to compete and the courage and confidence it inspires in others,” she added.

On the work front, Jacqueline is going to appear opposite Sidharth Malhotra in an action movie, Reload. It is slated to be released on August 25.