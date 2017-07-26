Jacqueline Fernandez is living it up in Mauritius. See photos

Judwaa 2: Jacqueline Fernandez shoots for the film in Maldives. Judwaa 2: Jacqueline Fernandez shoots for the film in Maldives.

Trust Jacqueline Fernandez to raise the temperatures with just one appearance. The actor, who is shooting in Mauritius for Judwaa 2, has shared some pictures revealing her morning rituals before heading for workout, and we bet this is the best thing you have seen today. The actor presents her candid self for fans in which we see her living the moment.

And when it comes to her being on camera, there’s no way she can go wrong with it. The actor, who is shooting for Judwaa 2 at present, has been sharing many moments from the shoot. While she recently declared her co-star Taapsee Pannu as her soul sister and drinking partner, we saw her having time of her life during her song shoot with Varun Dhawan.

Jacqueline would be part of the recreated versions of Oonchi Hai Building and Tan Tana Tan from Judwaa 2. Talking about the two iconic numbers, Jacky said, “We’ve had so much fun shooting and we’ve all tried our best to do as much justice to those songs, we’ve treated them like newborn babies. We had to be extra attentive too! The hard work will definitely pay off.”

Judwaa 2, which is a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Judwaa starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha, is being directed by David Dhawan.

The film is scheduled for August release this year. But Jacky is packed with other projects in her kitty.

Beyond this Varun Dhawan film, Jacqueline will be seen setting the temperatures soaring with her on-screen lover boy Sidharth Malhotra in A Gentleman.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd