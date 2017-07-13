Jacqueline Fernandez is ‘burning the midnight oil’, but with pole dance. Watch video

Jacqueline Fernandez had a dance session with her pole dance instructor Roksolana Chubenko and she shared a video. Jacqueline Fernandez had a dance session with her pole dance instructor Roksolana Chubenko and she shared a video.

If you follow Jacqueline Fernandez’s official social media pages, you must be a fan of hers already. Her latest post in Instagram is something that must not be missed. In fact, it is too hot to be missed. Even though the actor is busy with her upcoming releases such as David Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 with Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu and also A Gentleman, alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline is best at treating her fans with her hot and sizzling side too. We saw her topless pictures just a while ago, the actor has now posted a pole dance video of hers and in it she looks nothing short of stunning.

Jacqueline Fernandez had a dance session with her pole dance instructor Roksolana Chubenko and she shared a video with the caption, “Burning the midnight oil with my @lanaroxy (spot miumiu) 💖.”

Well Jacqueline’s moves are simply perfect and thus the teacher is definitely proud. She too re-posted the video and wrote, “My talented student @jacquelinef143 in new favorite pd shape 💓 #poledanceindia #poledancemumbai #polestudiomumbai #sherox #polefitnessmumbai #jacquelinefernandez #fitnessindia #xpole #xpoleindia #sheroxbrand.”

The very video of Jacqueline has made us long to see this skill of hers on-screen too, and it is sure to be a hit. This hot avatar of hers is simply amazing and the video can be played on loop. Time and again we get to see various sides of hers and we fall for her all the time.

See Jacqueline Fernandez pole dance video here:

Also see Jacqueline Fernandez’s other latest posts:

In her next, A Gentleman too Jacqueline Fernandez is hitting headlines for her sizzling chemistry with Sidharth Malhotra and the still in which the two can be seen exchanging a steamy kiss. Jacqueline, seems to be trying all that is possible to keep her fans entertained!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd