Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to recreate Ek Do Teen for Baaghi 2

Jacqueline Fernandez would be choreographed by Ganesh Hegde for Ek Do Teen song from Baaghi 2. Jacqueline Fernandez would be choreographed by Ganesh Hegde for Ek Do Teen song from Baaghi 2.

After wowing fans with her moves in “Chandralekha”, “Oonchi Hai Building 2.0” and “Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12”, Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to show off some crazy moves in Baaghi 2. The actor would be recreating the iconic Madhuri Dixit number “Ek Do Teen” from Tehzaab.

While the original “Ek Do Teen” was choreographed by veteran choreographer Saroj Khan, the recreated version will be choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Seeking blessings from Saroj Khan, director Ahmed Khan is all set to give the chartbuster a modern twist with Jacqueline, who he had earlier collaborated with for chartbusters like “Chittiyan Kalaiyan”, “Lat Lag Gayee” and “Jumme Ki Raat”.

“There will be three choreographers on the set today, that’s a picture-perfect moment in itself!”. He further added, “It’s an all-time favourite and I have asked Ganesh to retain Sarojji’s famous hook steps and Manish Malhotra to keep Madhuri Dixit’s pink outfit in mind while designing Jacqueline’s costume. I want the same feel of the earlier song that still looms large on everyone’s mind and also the same vibe, with the crowds chanting ‘Mohini, Mohini’ as Madhuri takes the stage,” Ahmed Khan said in a statement.

While expressing his thoughts on Jacqueline stepping into Madhuri Dixit’s shoes, Ahmed Khan said, “She’s the perfect choice”.

Starring the rumoured real-life couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, Baaghi 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and presented by Fox Star Studios, Baaghi 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan. The film is scheduled to release on March 30, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd