Jacqueline Fernandez: Had a lot of fun while shooting Oonchi Hai Building, one of my favourites

Jacqueline Fernandez, who recently shot Judwaa 2’s song ‘Oonchi Hai Building’ with Taapsee Pannu and Varun Dhawan, says she had fun recreating the magic of the iconic track. “It was a lot of fun to shoot for. We all went crazy shooting for the song, me and Varun, Tapsee, all of us. We’ve just had a lot of fun recreating the magic that Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, David Dhawan, they’ve been able to do. It’s just a phenomenal journey to be able to do that,” said the ‘Dishoom’ star.

She further said the song is one of her favourites. The ‘Judwaa 2’ team has finished their first schedule in London and are back in Mumbai filming their second schedule. The sequel to 1997 ‘Judwaa’ is highly anticipated and has been creating the right noise ever since the announcement of the film.

Sajid Nadiadwala and David Dhawan, who treated the audience 20 years ago with ‘Judwaa’ madness, will now double up the fun with ‘Judwaa 2’ this September 29.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline didn’t confirm is she is doing Remo D’Souza’s next film starring Salman Khan. When asked about the film, Jacqueline said, “Fingers crossed. Pray for me.” The actor is awaiting the release of her next film A Gentleman co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. “We didn’t have a title for so long so we kept a working title which was Reload. We had never really announced or finalised any title. We were pondering on ‘A Gentleman’ for some time and finally once we saw the edit, we thought it works and fits in really well,” the actor said.

