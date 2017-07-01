Jacqueline Fernandez goes topless flaunting her never-seen-before oomph. See photos

Jacqueline Fernandez’s latest photoshoot will set your screen afire. Jacqueline Fernandez’s latest photoshoot will set your screen afire.

Even though David Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 is far off for a release, Jacqueline Fernandez has already brought her fans a special treat in the form of her latest topless pictures. This never-seen-before avatar of the sultry actor is surely going to make your heart race faster because she looks nothing short of stunning. Till now we have met the chirpy, girl-next-door look of Jacky but it looks like she is all set to shed that image and take the world with her wild side.

Flaunting her gorgeous mane in the pictures which are for the cover shoot of Cosmopolitan’s latest issue, the actor looks absolutely amazing in every frame, and it is seriously difficult to take our eyes off her. Jacqueline and the official handle of the magazine have only shared a few pictures from the shoot which has definitely made us more impatient for the next set of pictures.

On the work front, Jacqueline is busy shooting for the upcoming film, Judwaa 2 with Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu. The movie is a sequel to the 1997 Salman Khan film and the makers are also recreating the songs “Tan Tana Tan” and “Oonchi Hai Building” in the movie.

Jacqueline earlier said that she had a lot of fun shooting the songs and the actor is also awaiting the release of her next film A Gentleman co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. We hope that both the movies are a big hit for the actor and we keep seeing more of her pictures like these.

