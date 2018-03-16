Baaghi 2: Jacqueline Fernandez recreates Madhuri Dixit’s Ek Do Teen. See first photo

Jacqueline Fernandez’s first look from Baaghi 2 song Ek Do Teen has been revealed. Jacqueline Fernandez’s first look from Baaghi 2 song Ek Do Teen has been revealed.

For Jacqueline Fernandez, Bollywood might have happened by chance, but ever since her entry in the Hindi film industry, the actor has been entertaining the masses with her acting and dancing skills. The actor will now step into the shoes of Madhuri Dixit for Baaghi 2 song “Ek Do Teen”. Jacqueline seems to have already shot for the dance number as her first look from the song is out.

In the first look photo, Jacqueline has struck the same pose as Madhuri did in 1988 film Tezaab’s song. Just like Madhuri, Jacqueline too seems to be looking for her beloved. Her multi-coloured costume for the song is almost similar to what the dancing diva wore in the original number. While Madhuri had men cheering for her, the reprised version has them throwing light on the Sri Lankan beauty as they hold huge light bulbs. Her look from the recreated song has left both Madhuri and Jacqueline’s fans excited to see if the latter will manage to make the song a chartbuster.

Talking about stepping into Madhuri’s shoes, Jacqueline earlier told indianexpress.com, “That was my first stress, that how can we recreate something so iconic, like is it even possible? It made it lot easier for me when I understood that it is not possible. We’re not trying to match up to what Madhuri Dixit did. We are not trying to match up to what Saroj (Khan) ji did.” While the original “Ek Do Teen” was choreographed by veteran choreographer Saroj Khan, the recreated version will be choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Watch Madhuri Dixit in Tezaab’s song “Ek Do Teen”

Adding to it the Race 3 actor said, “This is honestly, more than anything, a tribute to an amazing and iconic number that they gave to us, which is “Ek Do Teen Char”. And, for me as an actress, this is such an honour. I know I would never be able to match up to Madhuri Dixit, that’s not something that I’m even going to attempt. You cannot replicate someone like Madhuri Dixit, as there is only one Madhuri Dixit. I know that this is just my tribute to her.”

Baaghi 2, starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, will hit the theatres on March 30.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd