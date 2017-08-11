Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates birthday in Tokyo, Sonam Kapoor to Riteish Deshmukh wish the A Gentleman star

It is A Gentleman star Jacqueline Fernandez’s birthday. It is A Gentleman star Jacqueline Fernandez’s birthday.

It is Jacqueline Fernandez’s birthday today. The birthday girl has taken some time off from her commitments and is in Tokyo to celebrate her big day. Jacqueline will be next seen in A Gentleman, alongside Sidharth Malhotra but for now she is on a complete holiday mode and is also keeping her fans updated with all that she is doing.

Today morning Jacqueline shared a happy picture with her fans, where she is seen reading a newspaper, and wrote, “Waking up in #tokyo like ‘what? its my birthday?!!’.” Jacqueline also shared a few more clicks and we also saw her companion on this vacation.

While the ‘sundar, susheel and risky’ Sidharth had already made his A Gentleman co-actor Jacqueline’s birthday special two days back, today her bestie in Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor shared a sweet wish for her. She shared a photo collage and wrote along, “Birthday wishes to my favourite girl Jackie!!! I really wanna learn those awesome moves from #Chandralekha 💃💃💃 @jacquelinef143.” This is not it! The list of wishes for the actor is long. Taapsee Pannu tweeted, a picture too and wrote, “Happy Birthday to ever smiling Leo(ness) @Asli_Jacqueline think we should spend more time clicking pictures 2gether instead of ‘chidiya udh’.”

While Riteish Deshmukh posted,”Happy Birthday @Asli_Jacqueline …. keep smiling …. have a great day and a successful year ahead. Much love,” Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “She’s probably the happiest person I know. Never dull and ALWAYS snap chatting!!! Happy Birthday @Asli_Jacqueline Lots of love.”

Dharma Productions’ official page too wished their Drive actor and posted, “Brace yourselves, she’s coming to #Drive you crazy! Wishing @Asli_Jacqueline a very happy birthday!”

First see Jacqueline Fernandez’s holiday pictures here:

Also, see all birthday wishes for Jacqueline Fernandez here:

Happy Birthday to ever smiling Leo(ness) @Asli_Jacqueline think we should spend more time clicking pictures 2gether instead of ‘chidiya udh’ pic.twitter.com/NaIho9LSZD — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 11, 2017

Happy Birthday @Asli_Jacqueline …. keep smiling …. have a great day and a successful year ahead. Much love — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 11, 2017

She’s probably the happiest person I know. Never dull and ALWAYS snap chatting!!! Happy Birthday @Asli_Jacqueline Lots of love. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 11, 2017

Birthday wishes to my favourite girl Jackie!!! I really wanna learn those awesome moves from #Chandralekha 💃💃@Asli_Jacqueline pic.twitter.com/1YmzU5wuA9 — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) August 11, 2017

Happy Burdayyyyyy my Sister from another Mister 😘😘😘 Lurbbbbb u!!!! 🎂🎉🎁🍭 @Asli_Jacqueline pic.twitter.com/3iREr5rrqd — Warda S Nadiadwala (@WardaNadiadwala) August 11, 2017

Happy happy birthday to you!!! @Asli_Jacqueline 🎁🍾🎂 have an amazing day and an even more amazing year ahead!!! Have fun ❤️ — Sooraj Pancholi (@soorajpancholi9) August 11, 2017

Happy birthday @Asli_Jacqueline have a great one in Tokyo:))))) — Remo D’souza (@remodsouza) August 11, 2017

Jacqueline’s next A Gentleman, produced by Fox Star Studios and directed by directors Raj & D.K, is all set to release on August 25, 2017.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd