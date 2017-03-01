Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput to go on a ‘Drive’ with Karan Johar. We sense a desi Fast and Furious?

Jacqueline Fernandez, Sushant Singh Rajput in a film together. It is going to be a nice Drive. Jacqueline Fernandez, Sushant Singh Rajput in a film together. It is going to be a nice Drive.

If you thought that Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput would make a dreamy pair then your wish is soon to get granted by Bollywood’s dream filmmaker Karan Johar. The director has announced his next project as a producer which would star Jacqueline and Sushant in the lead roles. KJo revealed about the project by sharing a picture. He wrote, “”The FRANCHISE FUN begins….DRIVE directed by @Tarunmansukhani starring @itsSSR and @Asli_Jacqueline starts today!!The first of the series!”

The film marks the directorial comeback of Tarun Mansukhani, whose last film Dostana was a blockbuster. Tarun took to Twitter and wrote, “7 years 345 days later… am back on set!!!!” Well, as excited as he seems about the project, even we cannot keep calm. Though not much about the project has been revealed, it seems the film would be the beginning of a new action series, as Karan mentioned that it is the first film in the franchise. So, can we expect a Dhoom kind of a film or is it a desi version of Hollywood’s Fast and Furious?

Sushant has given spectacular performances in the past. His MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was a huge success, becoming one of the few films of 2016 to earn Rs 300 crore at the box office. Meanwhile, Jacqueline has been busy with a couple of projects too. After working on several films last year, she made her television debut as a judge on dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. In fact, she co-judged the show with Karan Johar.

Read Karan Johar’s tweet here:

7 years 345 days later… am back on set!!!! 😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁 http://t.co/xPKIFHV939 — Tarun Mansukhani (@Tarunmansukhani) March 1, 2017

The actor also made her Koffee With Karan debut on the ongoing season 5. And it perfectly seems like the KJo is fond of this leggy lass. While we are excited about her another action flick Reload with Sidharth Malhotra, we are more eager to know about this unique pairing of Jacky and Sushant.

