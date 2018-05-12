Race 3 actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s car hit by a rickshaw, actor escapes unhurt

Jacqueline Fernandez escaped an accident on Friday as she left Salman Khan’s house. Jacqueline Fernandez escaped an accident on Friday as she left Salman Khan’s house.

Race 3 actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s car was hit by a rickshaw on Friday as she left Salman Khan’s residence at Galaxy Apartments, Mumbai. According to the sources, the car was hit by a rickshaw whose driver was in a drunken state and tried to come closer to Jacqueline’s car. A source revealed, “As soon as Jacqueline’s car exited Salman’s residence, a rickshaw with inebriated men started tailing her car. The rickshaw tried coming too close to the actress’ car and lost control colliding with the side of Jacqueline’s car. The incident has left Jacqueline’s car window smashed.”

However, Jacqueline escaped the accident unhurt. “The rickshaw driver along with a couple of guys were not in their senses. In an attempt to get too close to Jacqueline’s car they lost control and banged into her car,” added the onlookers. The actor was there at Salman’s house with the other members of the team of Race 3.

Later on Friday, Jacqueline was spotted arriving at the Jodhpur airport with Salman to complete the next schedule of their upcoming action-thriller Race 3. Bobby Deol and director of the film Remo D’Souza were also photographed with Salman and Jacqueline.

The third instalment of the Race franchise also starring Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem is scheduled for June 15 release. The team of Race 3 has released many posters of the film until now. The recent one had Jacqueline posing with Bobby Deol and was shared by Salman with caption, “Seeing isn’t always believing in this #Race . Kaun kya hai pata chalega soon !”

Sach Batau . We were not ready with the #Race3Trailer . Is liye itne posters banaye . But Intezar ka fal meetha hota hai . The #Race3 trailer coming to u on May15 . And i promise u the wait will be worth it . @SkFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial @remodsouza @RameshTaurani pic.twitter.com/HhwrfeKf6a — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 10, 2018

The trailer of Race 3 will be released on May 15.

