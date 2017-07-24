Jackky Bhagnani shares the first look of short film Carbon, see photo

Jackky Bhagnani in a still from Carbon. Jackky Bhagnani in a still from Carbon.

Actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani has shared the first poster of his upcoming short film Carbon. The actor took to Instagram to share the first look and wrote, “A peak into the future! Presenting the official poster of #Carbon.” The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Jackky revealed the first look on the 13th July at IIFA 2017 in New York.

“As an actor and producer, the only way I know how to communicate with audiences is through the film. Carbon deals with serious environmental issues like Global Warming & Climate Change and their impact on our world. As a citizen of this planet, I think it’s time we stop talking and start doing. Carbon is my attempt at creating awareness and I’m thankful to IIFA for giving me this platform,” Jackky told reporters at IIFA.

Carbon is written and directed by Maitrey Bajpai and Rameez Khan. The film is co-produced, Deepshikha Deshmukh. The film also stars Prachi Desai and Yashpal Sharma. Carbon is a film set in future in 2067. Jackky Bhagnani will play the role of a man with artificial heart and Nawazuddin will portray the character of a man from Mars. “When Jackky and the team came to me with the script, I was very kicked with the idea of playing a guy who lives on Mars. And the fact that the film has its heart in the right place and makes all the right noises about environmental issues, was reason enough for me say yes right away,” Nawaz told reporters.

The film will be released on Large Short Films’ YouTube channel.

