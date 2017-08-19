Jackie Shroff to face off with Prabhas in Saaho

Jackie Shroff is all set to share screen space with Prabhas in Sahoo. Jackie Shroff is all set to share screen space with Prabhas in Sahoo.

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has been roped in for a pivotal role in the much-awaited Prabhas starrer Saaho.

Jackie Shroff will, reportedly, play the main antagonist in Sahoo.

In an interview with Mid-day, Jackie Shroff confirmed the latest development. The 60-year-old actor said, “I am happy to be a part of Saaho with Prabhas, who is one of the biggest actors in India at the moment. It’s wonderful to know that he trusts me and thinks I can pull off this kind of a role. I have seen both the Baahubalis and loved them. They reminded me of my childhood.”

Also joining Jackie Shroff in the Tamil-Telugu-Hindi trilingual will be Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Chunky Pandey.

Ending months of speculation about the leading lady of Sahoo, Shraddha Kapoor was recently announced as the female lead. Shraddha took to Twitter to share her excitement about starring opposite Baahubali fame Prabhas. The Haseena Parkar actor wrote, “So so excited to be a part of the ‘Saaho’ team & to be working with Prabhas!!! Woohoo”

Sahoo is touted to be a hi-tech action drama. The Prabhas starrer has already kick-started the shoot and it is being shot in three languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu – simultaneously. A massive set has been erected for Saaho in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

While Saaho’s music will be composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

