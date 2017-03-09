I will not say such a thing to a lady: Jackie Shroff on Ram Gopal Varma’s Sunny Leone tweet

Jackie Shroff, who has worked with the Ram Gopal Varma in Sarkar 3, says he would never talk about a woman the way he did. Jackie Shroff, who has worked with the Ram Gopal Varma in Sarkar 3, says he would never talk about a woman the way he did.

Amid the growing criticism against Ram Gopal Varma for his controversial tweet mentioning Sunny Leone, actor Jackie Shroff, who has worked with the filmmaker in upcoming film Sarkar 3, says while he would never talk about a woman the way RGV did, he believes the director is “big” enough to know what he speaks about.

On Wednesday, Varma sparked a controversy as he wrote while wishing International Women’s Day, “I wish all the women in the world give men as much happiness as Sunny Leone gives.”

Soon, the backlash followed and by evening Varma had a police complaint filed against him. The row escalated today as president of Film Studio Setting & Allied Majdoor Union, Ram Kadam, a BJP MLA, said that the filmmaker won’t be allowed to shoot in Mumbai. He even requested megastar Amitabh Bachchan to not work with Varma in the future. Bachchan and the filmmaker have collaborated on Sarkar 3.

When asked for his take on Varma’s comments and the developments around them, Jackie said, “He is a big boy. He knows what he is talking about or he doesn’t know. I will not say such a thing about a lady. It is his thinking. What he thinks about people he says. He has said things about Bachchan saab and so many other things too. They say freedom of speech. I have control, I have a lakshman rekha.”

The actor, who was interacting with the media on the sidelines of the launch of Ramesh Sippy Academy of Cinema and Entertainment, also passively addressed Varma’s comments on his actor son Tiger Shroff.

Varma recently tweeted a picture of Tiger and wrote alongside that he should pose like a man and learn from his father how to be a macho. Jackie said he believes in moving on and been respectful to others, “Now, when it is done, it is done. What can you do about it? I never ask people to take back their comments. I believe in being nice to others.”

