Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta to star in Khujli, see pic

Actors Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff are working together for the first time for a short film Khujli in a different avatar.

Terribly Tiny Talkies (TTT), a channel on YouTube, which brings together distinctive filmmakers, is coming out with the short film based on secret desires and hidden fantasies that were not discussed in a marriage of 25 years. It will be out on the video-streaming website on Friday.

“‘Khujli’ is a light-hearted film. I loved the story and the way Sonam Nair (director) narrated it. I really enjoyed working with the team of TTT,” Jackie said in a statement.

Talking about the steamy scenes in the short film, Jackie said: “When your director holds a whip in her hands, it becomes easy for an actor to be kinky.” Neena, who has worked in powerful and critically acclaimed projects like “Woh Chokri”, “Gandhi”, “Gumrah”, “Saans” and “Ladies Special”, has featured in a short film for the first time.

“Shooting for ‘Khujli’ was as much fun as reading its script. When actors have enjoyed the process of doing the film so much, I am sure the audience would enjoy it too. It was a great experience,” Neena said.

Sharanya Rajgopal, Chief Writer and Creative Producer at TTT, says “Khujli” is a different story that had not been explored by the platform before. “The monotony of a middle-aged couple’s life taking a risqué turn is what drew us in. The entire process of making this film has been a riot. Think about it, it could happen to any couple around us behind closed doors,” Rajgopal said.

“Right from the early stages of exploring this premise to roping in Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta to finally executing Sonam’s insane vision — this is one journey that we will remember for a very long time. This film is bold, funny and unique,” Rajgopal added.

