Jackie Shroff joins the cast of Firrkie, Neil Nitin Mukesh and wife Rukmani have a fan moment 

Neil Nitin Mukesh recently had a fan moment on the sets of Firrkie. The actor who will be sharing the screen space for the first time with Jackie Shroff could not stop himself from clicking a selfie with the star. The picture became even more special with the presence of his wife Rukmini Sahay. Posting the picture on his Instagram account, Neil wrote, “And then he joins the sets of #firrkie #londondiaries . Coolest man alive with the biggest heart. Simply love him.”

The actor is in London where the film is being majorly shot in a 40 days schedule. Apart from him and Jackie Shroff, the film also stars Kay Kay Menon, Karan Singh Grover, Sandeepa Dhar and Shibani Dandeka in pivotal roles.

Apart from Firrkie, Neil also stars in director Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Golmaal Again, which features Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talapade, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and Kunal Kemmu. The film is the fourth installment of the Golmaal franchise. Neil will also be seen in Prabhas’ next film Saaho, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.

The actor’s last film, Indu Sarkar, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, did not do well at the box office. Neil, in the role of an antagonist, was a surprise for his audience. In fact, many sent him congratulatory messages for his role in the film.

Firrkie is produced by HyperBees Media, Naresh Bansal and Vipul Tiwari. The film’s director Ankoosh Bhatt had previously helmed Mumbai Mirror and Bhindi Bazar.

