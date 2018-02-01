Jackie Shroff is the ‘best dad’ to Tiger Shroff but for Jackie, he is a ‘reflection’ of his son

Jackie Shroff is showered with love on his 60th birthday. Jackie Shroff is showered with love on his 60th birthday.

Jackie Shroff, an actor who ruled the 80s and 90s in Bollywood, turns a year older today. As ‘Jaggu Dada’ of Bollywood celebrates his 60th birthday, his friends and colleagues from the film industry have sent their warm wishes to him on social media. Actor Anil Kapoor who has worked with Jackie in eleven films described his bond of friendship with him in his message. Wishing the Hero actor on Twitter, Anil tweeted, “A friendship that has seen every up and down & witnessed a lot of firsts! That’s the bond him & I share till date! Happy Birthday, Ram!!! @bindasbhidu have a fantastic year! Lots of love – from your Lakhan.”

Jackie who played Anil’s elder brother Ram in 1989 release Ram Lakhan thanked him for his wishes and even promised a meal to him. He replied, “Lakhan my affection always 🤗get you a meal when both free.” Anil and Jackie have played brothers in many films. The filmography of the two actors together includes films like Karma, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Parinda, Kabhi Na Kabhi and others.

A friendship that has seen every up and down & witnessed a lot of firsts! That’s the bond him & I share till date! Happy Birthday, Ram!!! @bindasbhidu have a fantastic year! Lots of love – from your Lakhan — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 1, 2018

Lakhan my affection always 🤗get you a meal when both free — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) February 1, 2018

Jackie’s wife Ayesha Shroff also took to her Twitter handle to wish husband Jackie on his 60th birthday. Sharing a photo of him cutting a cake, Ayesha wrote, “Happy birthday to the biggest heart I know!!!! ❤❤❤.” In reply, Jackie expressed his love for her and wrote, “Blessed to have a wife like Ayesha….Bhole.” Tiger Shroff who will be next seen in Student Of The Year 2 posted a photo of father Jackie and wrote how blessed he feels to be his son. “Happy birthday to the most handsome hero onscreen and offscreen in the world! @apnabhidu #bestdad #blessedtobehisson,” read the caption of the photo. Seeing the wish from his son, Jackie too got emotional as he replied, “Im ur reflection ….. ❤.”

Happy birthday to the biggest heart I know!!!! ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/j5FT8e6qXE — Ayesha Shroff (@AyeshaShroff) February 1, 2018

Blessed to have a wife like Ayesha….Bhole — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) February 1, 2018

Happy birthday to the most handsome hero onscreen and offscreen in the world! @bindasbhidu #bestdad #blessedtobehisson pic.twitter.com/g95oJwiR1M — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) February 1, 2018

Im ur reflection ….. ❤ — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) February 1, 2018

Abhishek Bachchan who has shared the screen with Jackie in Housefull 3 tweeted his birthday wish for the actor. “To the coolest dude in town…@bindasbhidu happy birthday Duds. Stay cool!, 🤗” wrote Abhishek.

To the coolest dude in town…@bindasbhidu happy birthday Duds. Stay cool! 🤗 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 1, 2018

Check out what others wrote while wishing Jackie Shroff on his 60th birthday:

@bindasbhidu HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE SWEETEST MAN EVER. One the the most genuiene and kind people I have ever met. A legend a superstar. Have a great year sir. Loads of love and blessings. May you get all the happiness always. pic.twitter.com/8as4QjR0CX — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) February 1, 2018

Happy Birthday Jackie Shroff!

