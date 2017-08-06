Jackie Shroff about son Tiger Shroff: He is like a horse, focusses only on work

Jackie Shroff said this about Tiger Shroff! Jackie Shroff said this about Tiger Shroff!

Seasoned actor Jackie Shroff says his son Tiger has focus like a horse. At an event here on Friday, Jackie was asked if his son has imbibed any qualities from him. To that, Jackie said, “Tiger has a different mentality. He focusses a lot on his work. When he was a kid, he used to play basketball and he was so much into it that his rival schools also used to appreciate him.

“If he gets into any kind of work, then he never looks anywhere. He is like a horse… Doesn’t look anywhere as he only looks ahead and I feel people should lead their life like that only.” Tiger will be seen in Karan Johar’s Student of The Year 2 and Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 2. He has also been signed up for the Indian remake of Hollywood film Rambo.

Tiger would be leading the film and will introduce the leading ladies in Student of The Year 2. Tiger was quoted as saying that he doesn’t bother about who is the female lead. The actor told Mumbai Mirror, “I don’t get involved with the casting at all. I don’t really care about the padding around me. It’s the script and the character that matters. Tiger has been a part of the franchise and Disha will be seen playing the female lead role in Baaghi 2. Tiger also added that it will be a dream come true if I get to meet Sylvester Stallone sometime during the process of Rambo.

