Jackie Chan lands in India for Kung Fu Yoga promotions, Sonu Sood plays host. See pics

Jackie Chan has kicked off the promotions of his upcoming film, Kung Fu Yoga in full swing. The action star landed in India on Monday and received a warm traditional welcome at the Mumbai airport. His co-star and Bollywood actor Sonu Sood played a good host too. The Indo-Sino film, also stars Indian actors Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur. And Chan’s big arrival to India is definitely a great news for his fans over here.

Recently, Sonu Sood posted a video with Jackie Chan where he revealed about the Chinese action star’s plans of travelling to India for the film’s promotions. He even expressed Chan’s willingness to meet Salman Khan. Few days ago, Salman had shared Kung Fu Yoga’s trailer on his official twitter account thanking Chan for giving his Dabangg co-star Sonu Sood, the film. Bollywood’s Bhaijaan was also all praises for his the two men. Salman wrote, “Thank you @EyeofJackieChan for giving this film to my Chedi Singh @sonusood. This the coolest.” (Sic)

Directed by Stanely Tong, Kung Fu Yoga is a multi-lingual and action-adventure comedy which is set to release on February 3 in India.

Jackie Chan’s visit comes just days after international star Vin Diesel flew down to India to promote his action film xXx: Return of Xander Cage, which also marked the Hollywood debut of Deepika Padukone.

Check out the pics of Jackie Chan’s grand welcome at the Mumbai Airport:

Kung Fu Yoga is one of the three Sino-Indian co-productions being made as part of an agreement between the two countries. According to Jonathan Shen, one of the film’s Chinese producers, the movie will release in around 500 cinemas in India.

The other two projects are a biographical feature of Xuan Zang, based on the seventh-century monk’s pilgrimage to India. The film is China’s official pick for the 89th Academy Awards. Apart from that, there is Buddies in India, which is comedian Wang Baoqiang’s directorial debut. Xuan Zang was released in April and Buddies will premiere during the upcoming Spring Festival.

