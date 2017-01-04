Latest News

Was starstruck to meet Jackie Chan for the first time: Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur said she admires the quality of generosity of her Kung Fu Yoga co-star Jackie Chan.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published:January 4, 2017 3:21 pm
Amyra Dastur, who will be seen sharing screen space with actor Jackie Chan in Kung Fu Yoga, says she was starstruck to meet the Hollywood star for the first time. “The first thing I told him was I love him a lot and he said, ‘Oh My God..!’ It took me a week to be normal with him. I was starstruck,” Amyra told PTI.

The “Issaq” actress says Chan helped her in doing the action sequences right in the film. “It is an action-comedy film, so most of the film has action sequences. I get frustrated when I don’t get things properly on screen. I wasn’t able to do a sequence in a graceful manner..I couldn’t understand why I was not getting right,” she said.

“Jackie saw me struggling to do the scenes. He asked me to do a scene for him and he pointed my mistakes, explained where exactly I was going wrong. In the next shot, it was done perfectly,” she added.

Amyra said when she hurt her back, Jackie told her to rest. “I had sprained my back badly in one of the action sequences as I fell flat on a rod. When you are doing an action film you are bound to get some bruises. Jackie felt sad when I got hurt… he told me to rest for two days.”

Amyra said she admires the quality of generosity in the actor. “He (Chan) doesn’t act like a star. I have worked with Emraan Hashmi, he is a sweetheart but there is star quality in him. Jackie is chilled out and he is happy all the time. He is happy with his life. He says whatever you call me star or superstar, I am grateful to God and my family,” she said.

Also starring Sonu Sood, Disha Patni, Kung Fu Yoga releases this month in China.

