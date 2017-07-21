Jab Harry Met Sejal trailer: Shah Rukh Khan is a tour guide anybody will fall in love with. Will Anushka Sharma too? Watch video

Jab Harry Met Sejal trailer: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are all set to paint the silver screen red yet again. Jab Harry Met Sejal trailer: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are all set to paint the silver screen red yet again.

With just two weeks left for Jab Harry Met Sejal to reach theaters, Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan are still searching for the ring. And with the trailer of this Imtiaz Ali directorial just being released, the movie buffs have got closer to their fun-filled journey. While we have already met ‘cheap’ Harinder Singh Nehra aka Harry and goofy Gujarati girl Sejal in the earlier released mini trails, the three minute long trailer has only made it difficult to wait till August 4 when the film releases, to know whether Sejal aka Anushka finds her engagement ring or does she fall for the charismatic personality of Harry aka SRK.

The moment you meet the carefree and macho Harry in the trailer, you are bound to fall in love with him. He is lively, charming and full of life. He doesn’t mind drinking, clubbing and playing a Casanova. And the madness multiplies as the chirpy Sejal joins him in this crazy and exciting trip. But mind you, in Sejal’s words, she is not a girl who leaves her fiance for a tour guide, or will she?

From releasing various songs and mini trails to travelling to different cities to meet their fans, both the lead actors have been on their toes to promote the movie. The compatibility between Anushka and SRK has kept the fans agog during the promotions as well. The Raees of Bollywood and bubbly Anushka have earlier painted the silver screen red in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Now with Jab Harry Met Sejal, we expect nothing less than an adventurous ride from this onscreen couple.

