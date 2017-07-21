Jab Harry Met Sejal trailer: Five reasons why this Shah Rukh Khan film is not another cringe-worthy romantic flick

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in a still from Jab Harry Met Sejal. Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in a still from Jab Harry Met Sejal.

With Jab Harry Met Sejal, Shah Rukh seems to navigate a familiar territory but not without taking risks. In Jab Harry Met Sejal trailer that was unveiled on Friday, his flamboyance is replaced with a ‘coolness’, and the infectious charm is replaced with ‘sexiness’. Unlike his other films, Shah Rukh’s humor has also got a dark undertone, making us want to discover his character. If you haven’t noticed the vacuum of romance in Hindi films lately, probably you were too busy. That’s why Jab Harry Met Sejal is a relief amid a plethora of loud, tacky Bollywood romantic films.

Here are five reasons why this Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma film is not another cringe-worthy romantic flick:

1. Shah Rukh Khan’s nonlinear character

Don’t whine about a 51-year-old Shah Rukh Khan playing a lover boy. Of late, the guy hasn’t been given layered, nuanced romantic characters to play on-screen. If you’re already bored with seeing Shah Rukh playing a sugar-coated, good guy who woos the leading lady and does his signature open arms move, blame the directors and makers. Don’t blame it on Shah Rukh Khan. But maybe, Jab Harry Met Sejal has finally given SRK a nonlinear character where the actor can show off his other acting tricks. We saw the glimpse in the trailer. As an actor, Shah Rukh displayed a range of expressions in this trailer – probably more than what he displayed in movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai together.

2. Shah Rukh-Anushka Sharma’s chemistry

If Jab Harry Met Sejal trailer feels new, it’s probably because of the sparkling chemistry between the films’ lead actors – Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. Whether it’s about their incessant bickering or a deep, steady gaze into each other’s eyes, Shah Rukh and Anushka manage to hold our attention. It also helps that Anushka plays this goofy yet classic woman with a certain finesse.

3. A perfect millennial concoction

Like any other Imtiaz Ali film, Jab Harry Met Sejal caters to millennials. The film seems to be as clueless about romance and love as you and me. When did we become so practical? Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma seem to be playing two selfish and practical people. Anushka is only interested in finding her engagement ring, while Shah Rukh just wants to avoid the whole trouble. Both the characters also reflect a certain cynicism that probably shouldn’t shock you. There is a dialogue where Shah Rukh Khan says, “Sejal, don’t look back” harking back to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. But Anushka’s smart, humorous reply confirms why this is not a regular romance.

4. Film’s modern, urban feel

Jab Harry Met Sejal is eventually going to be a love story. But it’s treatment and style raises our curiosity. The film’s whole texture feels new and peppy. There is an undertone of modernity in film’s language.

5. Because it’s philosophical

No matter however modern we are, we all seek love. The trailer’s efficacy lies in its ability to make matters of heart feel more urgent. The last few minutes of the trailer are interspersed with passionate moments shared by Shah Rukh and Anushka. The trailer seems to carry depth and soulfulness under its light-hearted affectations. The trailer also works as it invites you to get lost in its labyrinth of a romantic tale.

