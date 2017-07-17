Jab Harry Met Sejal to release in UAE, Gulf countries before India

Jab Harry Met Sejal will release in India on August 4. Jab Harry Met Sejal will release in India on August 4.

Jab Harry Met Sejal will release in UAE and Gulf countries on August 3. Shah Rukh, who enjoys a massive fan following in the Middle East, took to Twitter to announce the news. “Enjoy Jab Harry Met Sejal in theatres in UAE-GCC, 3rd August onwards!” wrote the 51-year-old star, alongside the poster of the film. Shah Rukh also released his last outing, Raees, in Egypt and Jordan, on February 22.

Imtiaz Ali, the director of Jab Harry Met Sejal, is known for taking his viewers to exotic locations, with a keen sense of camera work. Jab Harry Met Sejal is shot in locations like Prague, Amsterdam, Vienna, Lisbon and Budapest. This is the first time Shah Rukh Khan is going to collaborate with Imtiaz, who is known for films like Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar and Tamasha. Jab Harry Met Sejal would be the third time Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are working in a film together. Anushka Sharma debuted with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and also worked with him and Katrina Kaif in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, which was the last directorial project of legendary Bollywood director Yash Johar, father of Karan Johar.

Enjoy Jab Harry Met Sejal in theatres in UAE-GCC, 3rd August onwards! pic.twitter.com/LxadJ6CyFl — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 16, 2017

Jab Harry Met Sejal is a romantic comedy. It is produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. The filmmakers had launched the short teasers called mini trails, one of which had thrown the film in trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification or CBFC for the word “intercourse” which was a part of a dialogue in a video.

