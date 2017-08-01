Jab Harry Met Sejal stars Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma to release Phurr song in Delhi. Watch video

Jab Harry Met Sejal: Phurr is dedicated to Anushka Sharma’s character. Jab Harry Met Sejal: Phurr is dedicated to Anushka Sharma’s character.

Jab Harry Met Sejal actors Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan are going to release their film’s next song Phurr in New Delhi. But before they start their journey to the capital, Shah Rukh shared a short teaser of the song giving a sneak-peek into what the song is all about. The teaser blends trippy music with Anushka’s dialogues, which makes us feel that this number is a dedication to the actor’s character. The main song, which has been composed by DJ Diplo and Pritam Chakraborty, would be unveiled for the audience at an event in Delhi.

The song started a conversation between SRK and Anushka on Twitter. Shah Rukh asked Sejal aka Anushka, “Sejal! Yeh Phurrr Phurrr kya laga rakha hai?,” to which the female actor replied, “Herry! Yeh toh buss teaser hai… Kal @diplo aur @ipritamofficial se poochkar, Dilli mein poora bataaungi!”

Earlier, Shah Rukh promised that the song would definitely be loved by youngsters. This is for the first time that international artiste DJ Diplo is collaborating with Indian music composer Pritam for a song from Shah Rukh’s film.

The actors have been on a promotional spree. Both Anushka and Shah Rukh are travelling across the nation to keep up the hype around the Imtiaz Ali directorial.

Recently, on the international promotion front, the two also promoted their film in Abu Dhabi.

Jab Harry Met Sejal is scheduled for a August 4 release.

