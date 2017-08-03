Jab Harry met Sejal star Shah Rukh Khan will have ‘paan’ named after him in Varanasi. Here’s the deets

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal is slated to release on August 4 worldwide, and thus all his fans are excited. Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal is slated to release on August 4 worldwide, and thus all his fans are excited.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is a big box office draw and anything associated with him can set the cash registers ringing. And that is what a Varanasi paan shop owner did: He has named a ‘paan’ after the uncrowned ‘King of Romance’ of Bollywood.

Tamboolam Paan Shop owner Satish Kumar told media Shah Rukh Khan aka SRK and his Jab Harry met Sejal co-star Anushka Sharma dropped by at his shop during a promotional tour and ever since his customers and others were curious to know which ‘paan’ was savoured by the super star.

Satish said he had since named a ‘meetha paan’ as ‘Shah Rukh Paan’ with the usual ingradients.

SRK has reaprised the immensely popular 'Khai ke paan Banaras wala' for the remake of movie "Don", originally starring Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s.

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's Jab Harry Met Sejal is slated to release on August 4 worldwide.

