Latest News
  • Jab Harry met Sejal star Shah Rukh Khan will have ‘paan’ named after him in Varanasi. Here’s the deets

Jab Harry met Sejal star Shah Rukh Khan will have ‘paan’ named after him in Varanasi. Here’s the deets

Shah Rukh Khan and his Jab Harry met Sejal co-star Anushka Sharma dropped by a paan shop during a promotional tour in  Varanasi. This paan show onwer has now named a 'paan' after the uncrowned 'King of Romance' of Bollywood. Onwer Satish said he had since named a 'meetha paan' as 'Shah Rukh Paan' with the usual ingradients.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 3, 2017 11:30 am
Jab Harry met Sejal, Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan pan, Shah Rukh Paan, srk varanasi, Jab Harry met Sejal film Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal is slated to release on August 4 worldwide, and thus all his fans are excited.
Related News

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is a big box office draw and anything associated with him can set the cash registers ringing. And that is what a Varanasi paan shop owner did: He has named a ‘paan’ after the uncrowned ‘King of Romance’ of Bollywood.

Tamboolam Paan Shop owner Satish Kumar told media Shah Rukh Khan aka SRK and his Jab Harry met Sejal co-star Anushka Sharma dropped by at his shop during a promotional tour and ever since his customers and others were curious to know which ‘paan’ was savoured by the super star.

Satish said he had since named a ‘meetha paan’ as ‘Shah Rukh Paan’ with the usual ingradients.

Jab Harry met Sejal, Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan pan, Shah Rukh Paan, srk varanasi, Jab Harry met Sejal film

SRK has reaprised the immensely popular ‘Khai ke paan Banaras wala’ for the remake of movie “Don”, originally starring Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s. The Jab Harry Met Sejal has a huge fans following and there is no doubt about this. He is busy promoting his upcoming film to the fullest. Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal is slated to release on August 4 worldwide, and thus all his fans are excited.

 

It Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal is slated to release on August 4 worldwide. But will this romantic comedy will imprss the SRK fans? For thi we need to wait till the film’s release.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 03: Latest News