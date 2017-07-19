Jab Harry Met Sejal star Shah Rukh Khan is on a break from work and smoking. See his latest photo

Shah Rukh Khan is a chain smoker. But on this vacation, SRK has refrained from smoking and shared this news via a selfie of his with a sign board which reads ‘Smoking Area’. Shah Rukh Khan is a chain smoker. But on this vacation, SRK has refrained from smoking and shared this news via a selfie of his with a sign board which reads ‘Smoking Area’.

Shah Rukh Khan has been busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal, as his co-star Anushka Sharma was off for a vacation in New York with her rumoured boyfriend Virat Kohli. But now, it seems that Harry has taken some inspiration from his Sejal, and he too has headed for a break in Los Angeles. Well, SRK is not only on a break from work and his film’s promotions, he has also taken a break from his smoking habit.

Shah Rukh Khan is a chain smoker. But on this vacation, SRK has refrained from smoking and shared this news via a selfie of his with a sign board which reads ‘Smoking Area’. He captioned the photo as, “And I refrained from smoking even though the area sanctioned it! For a break in LA.”

Romantic comedy Jab Harry Met Sejal is produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.

Jab Harry Met Sejal would be the third time Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are sharing screen space in a film. Anushka Sharma debuted with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and also worked with him and Katrina Kaif in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, which was the last directorial project of legendary Bollywood director Yash Johar.

See the latest photos of Jab Harry Met Sejal star Shah Rukh Khan here:

Also see a few posts of Jab Harry Met Sejal star Shah Rukh Khan from his film promotions:

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab Harry Met Sejal is set to release on August 4.

